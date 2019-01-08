Bollywood megastar and the heartthrob of the nation, Salman Khan is the ultimate king and no one can question that. What he wears, becomes a style. It was Salman who started the trend of a shirtless body in Bollywood and why not, he has the body to do it and a throwback photo of the superstar is proof!

Bollywood megastar and the heartthrob of the nation, Salman Khan is the ultimate king and no one can question that. What he wears, becomes a style. It was Salman who started the trend of a shirtless body in Bollywood and why not, he has the body to do it and a throwback photo of the superstar is proof! In the photo, we see the Sultan of Bollywood showing off his biceps and abs in a shirtless photo and all the Bhai fans will go gaga after watching this picture which was shared by one of his fan pages on Instagram!

Salman Khan is one of the most successful, popular, stylish star in Bollywood who has been delivering back to back blockbusters for the past several years. From Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Tiger Zinda Hai, all Salman Khan films enter the Rs 300 crore club and that is what makes him a box office king.

Salman Khan was last seen in Race 3 and is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bharat which stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Bharat is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Disha Patani in a key role.

