Salman Khan Flew To Delhi For Maatrubhumi? What We Know About The Film’s Pending Screening And Release

The long-awaited movie Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace by Salman Khan is still facing an unsure future as far as its theatrical release is concerned. Even though there were reports in early October this year that the movie has got the required government clearance and would be released in November this year, it looks like the project is still awaiting some important clearance.

As per a report published by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan has been visiting Delhi repeatedly to ask the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to allow him to screen his film. It was reported that the actor does not want any special treatment from anybody and he simply wanted the film to be screened by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after making the changes as per the requirements of the authorities.

But then according to a report in Mid-Day, the movie is still waiting for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Defence (MoD). It has been reported that the filmmakers cannot approach the CBFC till the time they get the clearance from the Defense Ministry.

Why Is Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Still Delayed?

The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, was originally announced as Battle Of Galwan. It is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The project has reportedly undergone changes following concerns over its portrayal of the conflict and India-China relations. Its title was subsequently changed to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, while reports have also pointed to revisions in the film’s narrative and treatment of the neighbouring country.

In early October, Bollywood Hungama reported that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had cleared the revised version and issued an NOC. The report also said the makers were looking at a possible November 13 release, subject to the film completing the certification process.

But the reported clearance did not mean the film had completed every required approval. A later Mid-Day report said the Defence Ministry’s NOC was still pending, with the makers unable to move ahead with the CBFC process. The distinction between the two developments is important: a reported clearance from one ministry does not necessarily establish that all hurdles to certification have been resolved.

Has Maatrubhumi Been Submitted To The CBFC?

As of the latest reports available on October 27, the film had not completed the process required to secure certification for a theatrical release. According to Mid-Day, the film was screened for the Defence Ministry earlier in 2026, following which the makers were reportedly asked to make changes. A revised version was then sent to the ministry in early October, but the report said the team was still waiting for a response.

This is also why reports of an imminent CBFC screening have not translated into a confirmed certification or release announcement. Until the necessary clearance is secured and the film completes the certification process, a theatrical date remains uncertain.

When Will Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Release?

While November 13, 2026, has been suggested in several reports as the likely release date, the date is not official as per the information available. The makers of the film are yet to receive all the necessary clearances and certifications for the film’s release. Despite this fact, the movie has attracted considerable attention since the song “Jai Hind” from the movie was released by Salman Khan on Dussehra, October 21.

As of now, Maatrubhumi does not have an official release date announced. If the makers manage to get through the required clearance process, only then will the film get released in November as per the reports.

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