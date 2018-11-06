In a video that has gone viral on social media, Bollywood actor Salman Khan can be seen interacting with his cancer-stricken fan at the hospital. It so happened that when Salman's fan Govind approached him to meet his wife's cancer-stricken nephew at the hospital, Salman readily agreed. Along with him, Salman also met other kids admitted at the hospital.

Known for his humanitarian works, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a heart of gold and he has proved in his latest viral video. After Salman’s fan Govind requested him to visit his wife’s cancer-stricken nephew at Tata Memorial Hospital, Salman readily agreed and now a video of him interacting with the little kid is surfacing on social media and is making everyone emotional.

In the video that has gone viral, Salman can be seen having a conversation with the cancer-stricken kid as the latter’s family members and hospital staff surrounds them. As the superstar interacts with the little kid, Salman can be seen getting teary eyed while talking to him. Sharing the video on their Instagram account, a fan club of Salman stated that the actor did not only interact with him but also other kids admitted at the hospital.

Have a look at the viral video here:

On the professional front, Salman’s last release Race 3 co-starring Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandes, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala did well at the box office but failed to garner positive reviews from the film critics. Post this, Salman is shooting for his much-anticipated upcoming film Bharat, which stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in prominent roles. Based on 2014 Korean film Ode to My father, the film will hit the theatre screens in 2019.

With Bharat, Salman Khan will also be seen in upcoming films like Kick 2 and Dabangg 3. On the small screen, his game show Dus Ka Dum just wrapped up a while back and now he is shooting for one of India’s most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss Season 12.

