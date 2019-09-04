Salman Khan Ganesh Visarjan video: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been trolled on social media for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Several social media users questioned Salman for celebrating a Hindu festival despite being a Muslim.

Salman Khan Ganesh Visarjan video: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have filled the air with enthusiasm, positivity and joy. As several celebrities bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha on second day of the festival, Bollywood actor Salman Khan became a part of the festivity at his sister Arpita’s house. He was joined by actors like Swara Bhasker, Arbaaz Khan, Daisy Shah, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi among many others that made it a fun-filled affair.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Salman can be seen shaking a leg with Swara Bhasker and Daisy Shah. Meanwhile, another video shows him offering his prayers to Lord Ganesh while holding his nephew Ahil in his arms. However, the video has not gone down well with several social media users who have slammed Salman for participating in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations despite being a Muslim.

‘Shame on him’, ‘Aren’t they Muslims?’, ‘Disgusting’ are some of the remarks that one can find under the comment section. Amid a thread of negative comments, many social media users have also jumped on the bandwagon to support their favourite superstar by calling him a true Indian. Another user added that there is a difference between respect and celebration and he is only celebrating. In a country of diverse cultures and traditions, a leading actor celebrating a festival of another religion should not raise an eyebrow. If not anything, this highlights the essence of India and being human above tags and categories.

On the professional front, Salman Khan recently announced that his upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt is no longer on the table. However, he will still see his fans on Eid 2020 at the cinema screens. Since then, fans and industry insiders have been speculating his next movie. He will also be seen in upcoming films like Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeep and Kick 2 alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

