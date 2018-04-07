Salman Khan, who spent the last two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail over the blackbuck poaching case, is set to walk out of jail this evening. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi has ordered his release on bail. He has been told to file a personal bail bond for Rs. 50,000 and produce a Rs. 25,000 surety from two persons each who will guarantee that he will comply with all bail conditions.

Salman Khan, the man who has one of the biggest fan following in the country, the man who gave Indian cinema the perfect depiction of a cop, a criminal, a lover and a vigilante all in one. Bollywood’s Dabbang has gotten away with breaking the law in movies many times be in as ‘The Devil’ in Kick or as a common man in Jai Ho but it seems that Sallu Bhai’s real and reel life are not so different after all. If you are not aware of the news that has been screening on every channel for the past two days, then please come out of the rock you live under. Salman Khan was recently given bail in the blackbuck poaching case.

For all those who were born after 1993 and have no clue what this is, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelima and Sonali Bender landed themselves in a pickle while shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998, in Jodhpur. They were charged with hunting a blackbuck which is protected wildlife animal. On Thursday, Judge Dev Kumar Khatri had convicted Salman Khan for poaching two endangered blackbucks in 1998. The case against him was brought by members of the Bishnoi community, who revere antelopes. The community has pursued the case for almost two decades and welcomed his conviction.

In the numerous hearings over the years, the actor and his counsels insisted that he was being framed. Reports that the animals died of overeating or that they were killed by dogs were also submitted in court to establish his innocence. In an interview in 2009, Salman Khan had told NDTV that he had “saved the deer” and fed it biscuits. “We saw a fawn caught in a bush. He was petrified. I took him out of there, gave him some water. The whole herd was there. (The fawn) ate a few biscuits and went away”.

The blackbuck, an endangered species, is protected under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Act and the punishment for hunting blackbuck can be up to six years. Salman Khan has also been accused of killing two chinkaras and a blackbuck in September 1998. In all, three cases of poaching and one under the Arms Act were registered against Salman Khan in 1998.

In July 2016, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted Salman Khan in the chinkara poaching cases. A year later, the Jodhpur court acquitted him in the Arms Case, where he was accused of possessing and using weapons with an expired licence during the hunt for the endangered chinkaras and blackbucks.

Two years after that, in a hearing that took place in Jodhpur’s Sessions Court on April 5, Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail while the rest of the gang was acquited. This was going to be the actor’s fourth stint in this prison. He has spent a total of 20 days in the jail in 1998, 2006, 2007 and this time. But this was short-lived as the court granted bail to the star today.

Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who began hearing his bail request this morning, has ordered his release on bail. Salman Khan has been told to file a personal bail bond for Rs. 50,000 and produce a Rs. 25,000 surety from two persons each who will guarantee that he will comply with all bail conditions. Although he cannot leave the country without permission but given that the shooting for Race 3 is over, he can chill at his house in Mumbai, as he enjoys getting away from the law after paying an amount that is equal to pocket change for him.

