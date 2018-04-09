Superstar Salman Khan, who has been convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case has been granted bail and is back to his Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. The actor is back to his professional commitments and will resume shooting for Race 3. Salman Khan will be playing the male protagonist in the film.

After being convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by the session judge court, superstar Salman Khan’s lawyer applied for his bail immediately. But he had to spend two nights in the Jodhpur Central jail before coming out in the open air. And for those who had been wondering about what he is up to next, should know that Salman is back to his professional avatar. The actor has reportedly visited a school in the city and is all set to resume the shoot of his upcoming film Race 3, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandes in the lead role.

The actor will be shooting for the film’s title song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ in a famous studio in the city. The film stars, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah in the lead roles. According to reports by a leading daily, speaking about Salman Khan’s contribution to the film, producer Ramesh Taurani revealed, “Salman has contributed to every department, from Bobby’s (Deol) makeover to the scripting of the characters of Anil Kapoor, Saqib (Saleem) and Daisy (Shah). He will join the rest of the cast on the set this week to film a crucial sequence with Jacqueline (Fernandez).”

Being emotional for Salman’s conviction in the blackbuck case, the producer further said that film will keep getting made but the fact that ‘Bhai’ (Salman) is out of jail is what makes all of them happy.Meanwhile, thousand of Salman’s fans gathered in front of his Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai to share their wishes and welcome the superstar while Salman came out on his apartment’s terrace to waive at his fans. Also, reports say that Salman was granted bail and allowed to leave jail after the fulfilling the legal procedures. The actor was accompanied by long-time bodyguard Shera and his sister’s Arpita and Alvira throughout the journey back home.

