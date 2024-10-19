Home
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Salman Khan Gets Bulletproof SUV With Tinted Glass Amid Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi

The Nissan Patrol is equipped with explosive alert indicators, reinforced glass to withstand gunfire and tinted windows for privacy and concealment

Salman Khan Gets Bulletproof SUV With Tinted Glass Amid Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan has been under threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for some time. Reports indicate that he has upgraded his security protocols, including the acquisition of a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV, valued at around ₹2 crore.

This vehicle, which boasts advanced safety features, is being imported from Dubai as it is not available in the Indian market. The Nissan Patrol is equipped with explosive alert indicators, reinforced glass to withstand gunfire and tinted windows for privacy and concealment

This comes just days after the tragic murder of his close friend, NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot outside his son’s office in Bandra East on October 12.

Increased Security Measures

Salman is currently filming Bigg Boss 18, and the production has ramped up security significantly. Over 60 security personnel are now deployed on set, with strict access controls in place. Guards are checking identification to ensure only authorized individuals can enter the compound.

Just recently, the Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message from the Bishnoi gang, demanding ₹5 crore for Salman’s “forgiveness.” The message warned that failure to comply could lead to dire consequences, suggesting Salman might face a fate “worse than Baba Siddique.”

Salman Khan continues to focus on his work. He is preparing for his upcoming film Sikandar, directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss, set for release on Eid 2025. The film features a talented cast, including Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal.

Filed under

Baba Baba Siddique Salman Kan Entertainment Lawrence Bishnoi salman khan
