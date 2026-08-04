Salman Khan Gets Candid About Sohail-Seema’s Divorce, Says ‘Move On Now’ And Start Dating Again

Salman Khan turned emotional counsellor for his younger brother Sohail Khan in the latest episode of Alliance, where the actor opened up about Sohail’s divorce from Seema Sajdeh. What began as a candid conversation about relationships soon became a deeply personal exchange, with Salman recalling the difficult years his brother went through before the couple eventually parted ways.

What Did Salman Khan Say About Sohail And Seema’s Divorce?

Speaking to Sohail, Salman acknowledged that both partners had tried to make the marriage work, while referring to Seema’s earlier comments about their relationship being “toxic”. Salman said that every relationship has disagreements and that couples ultimately have to decide whether to stay together or walk away. He also told Sohail that, as his elder brother, he knew how much effort he had put into saving the relationship.

Salman then reflected on how the situation gradually escalated. Recalling what he described as the beginning of their troubles, he said, “It all started with one picture,” before explaining how things eventually reached a point where Sohail could no longer stop the relationship from falling apart.

Salman Khan Tells Sohail: ‘That Chapter Is Gone’

The Sikandar actor admitted that the separation had been painful not only for Sohail but also for their family and Seema. However, he noted that things are now relatively normal between the former couple.

“That chapter is gone. I am glad that things are normal now,” Salman told Sohail, while reflecting on how differently his brother had handled this breakup compared with his earlier relationships.

He also encouraged Sohail to start dating again and move on, telling him, “Start dating someone now, move on now.”

When Did Sohail Khan And Seema Sajdeh Get Married?

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh got married in 1998 and remained together for more than two decades. The couple finalised their divorce in 2022 and share two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. Their relationship and separation have also featured in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where Seema has spoken about rebuilding her life after the marriage.

Sohail, meanwhile, has largely maintained a relatively private personal life. His appearance on Alliance has offered viewers a rare glimpse into his emotional world, particularly his relationship with his family.