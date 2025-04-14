Salman Khan Gets New Death Threat: ‘Car Bomb, House Attack’ Bomb Warning Sent Via WhatsApp

The message explicitly warned of killing Salman Khan by planting a bomb in his car and attacking his residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received yet another death threat, this time via a WhatsApp message sent to Mumbai’s Transport Department in Worli. The threat, which surfaced on Monday, has sparked fresh security concerns around the actor.

According to police sources, the message explicitly warned of killing Salman Khan by planting a bomb in his car and attacking his residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The sender claimed they would enter the actor’s house and execute the plan, leading to immediate action by the authorities.

A case has been registered at the Worli Police Station against unknown individuals, and an investigation is currently underway to trace the sender of the threatening message. The police have tightened security around Khan’s residence and are working with cybercrime experts to track the origin of the message.

This is not the first time Salman Khan has faced such threats. In recent months, he has been on the radar of several criminal groups, prompting the Maharashtra government to provide him Y+ category security. The latest threat has once again raised concerns over the safety of celebrities and the misuse of digital platforms for issuing threats.

Officials have assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the actor’s safety, and further details will be revealed as the investigation progresses.

