It is known to all that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Romanian actor-singer Iulia Vantur are more than ‘just friends’. Rumors of their affair have been doing rounds on the Internet for a long time now and Iulia Vantur is often spotted with Salman Khan and his family on special occasions. May it be Eid or Salman Khan’s nephew’s birthday, Iulia Vantur is present with the Khan family to celebrate each time and this adds more fuel to the fire!

Now the latest rumors suggest that the Dabangg Bhaijaan of Bollywood has gifted his rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur a diamond ring on her birthday. Yes, you read that right! According to the latest media speculations, Salman gifted a stunning diamond ring to Iulia Vantur on her birthday which was this week. If the reports are true, then maybe marriage is finally on the cards for Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur?

However, the two have always bee hush about their relationship and never accepted their relationship in public despite making several appearances together. Salman Khan, who is riding high on the success of his latest movie Bharat, is one of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry and is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 which is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and being backed by Arbaaz Khan under the banner of Arbaaz Khan Productions.

The film, which stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead is slated to hit the silver screen in December this year and is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Salman Khan will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial venture Inshallah which also stars Alia Bhatt.

The movie will go on floor soon and is slated to hit the big screen on Eid 2020. Iulia Vantur is a Romanian actor, singer and television host who has featured in songs like O Teri by Salman Khan and has done playback singing in songs like Party Chale On and Selfish from Race 3.

