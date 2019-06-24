Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is counted amongst the fittest actors who leave no chance of giving major fitness goals to his fans. From past some days, the actor has become very active on social media and keeps on sharing workout videos on Instagram. Take a look at the posts:

Salman Khan gives major fitness goals as he does a perfect split in his post

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles in his films. Starting from interesting genre films to phenomenal acting skills, the actor is an allrounder and all his films are proof of his talent. Currently, the actor is on cloud 9 as his latest released film Bharat has garnered positive reviews from the critics as well as fans and has also performed well at the box office.

For the past some days, Salman Khan has become quite evident on social media and keeps on sharing workout videos. Starting from a back flip in a pool to spending quality time with his cousins, it seems that the actor is taking out much time for his family. Recently, the actor has shared a picture doing a perfect leg split which has set the Internet on fire.

It is not the first time, earlier Sultan actor also shared a picture performing leg press exercise by lifting his two security people instead of weights. Salman Khan is a fitness freak and never leaves a chance of maintaining his physique and body.

Take a look at his recent posts:

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 which is the third installment of the Dabangg franchise. The actor will portray the role of Chulbul Pandey and will again share the screens with Sonkashi Sinha. Post to Dabangg, the actor will then start with the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah which is a romantic genre film. Reports reveal that Salman Khan will be collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 20 years in this film and it is expected that the film will do wonders.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App