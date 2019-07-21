Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently shared a video on his Instagram in which he is explaining how letters were posted in early age. Salman never stops treating his fans by posting his short video clips, watch the video here.

Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan knows how to keep his fans entertained. After the bottle cap challenge, Salman took to social media and shared a video of him showcasing how letters were posted in old times. In the video, Salman is seen wearing a black t-shirt and he’s trying to show how the letters were posted in early times when there was no technology.

Salman Bhai never disappoints his fans by keeping his social media up to date. He is often seen posting videos of daily gym workout routine. He also loves to post videos with his nephew Ahil.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently working on his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 which is the sequel of Dabangg series. Makers of the film have slated to release the film by the end of the year in December and not on Eid this time. Apart from Salman Khan, the movie features Sokanshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gilla and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep.

Posting the old fashioned way… pic.twitter.com/yITahGNA3s — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 20, 2019

Salman is currently producing the dance reality show on Star Plus Nach Baliye season 9. He will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in his next film Inshallah which will release next year.

The coolest actor of Bollywood was last seen in Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif which was released last month on the occasion of Eid June 5. Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff were seen playing important roles in the film. The film did well at the box office and earned a good business.

