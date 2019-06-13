Bollywood actor Salman Khan has admitted that he gets scared when he receives good reviews from the critics. The reason behind the same is that he feels that their thinking doesn't match with the audience. Bharat has earned Rs 250 crore worldwide at the box office in its first week.

Salman Khan is the undisputed box office king of Bollywood. With the highest number of films in the Rs 100 crore mark, the actor has established his reign in the hearts of the audience with films like Bodyguard, Sultan, Kick and many more. However, his films rarely manage to garner a positive response from critics and he isn’t bothered about it at all.

As he continues to ride high after the blockbuster success of his latest film Bharat, Salman recently admitted in an interview that he gets scared if critics give good reviews to his film. Speaking about the same, the actor said that he seeks validation from box office numbers and gauge if the audience liked the film.

Salman also admitted that he is unaffected by how much stars he receives from a critic or if the latter ridiculed the film as it is their bread and butter. When he gets good reviews, he gets scared because the thinking of critics never matches with the audience.

He added that he does the kind of films he does because he loves the scripts. He wants the audience to come inside the theatre and forget about everything else. They should enjoy the film, take away the heroism or leave the theatre becoming a better person.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series, Bharat is the remake of Korean film Ode To My Father. Starring Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Disha Patani and many others.

