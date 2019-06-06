Salman Khan's video in which he is seen greeting his millions of fans Eid Mubarak has gone viral on social media. Salman Khan is seen waving out to his fans who are standing outside his home in Mumbai.

The Dabangg Khan aka Salman Khan is not only the undisputed king of box office but he rules millions and billions of hearts as he is an amazing human being who has helped thousands and millions of people unconditionally. May it be his love and respect for his fans, his Being Human foundation helping poor children, funding their education, looking after old aged people, getting them a home, Salman Khan leaves no stone unturned to make this world a better place and therefore there are millions of his fans who worship him and he is the Bhai for one and all.

This Eid, on June 5, also the day when his film Bharat released, a video of Salman Khan greeting his millions of fans who were standing outside his home in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by Salman Khan’s official Instagram account and has taken the Internet by storm.

In the video, we see Salman Khan in a white kurta-pyjama walking towards his balcony where we see millions of his fans waving to him and wishing him Eid Mubarak. Every time Salman Khan releases a film on the occasion of Eid, it is meant to be a blockbuster.

From Sultan to Kick and now Bharat, all his Eid releases emerge as huge blockbusters as Eid is a very special occasion for him and even very lucky as it has been proved over time.

Salman Khan’s latest movie Bharat has witnessed a massive opening at the box office and has received a positive response from fans and the critics have given the film a thumbs up. Bharat also stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bharat is one of the biggest films of this year. Salman Khan is also shooting for Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha. The film is slated to release by the end of this year. Apart from Dabangg, Salman Khan will also be seen in Inshallah co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film will be helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

