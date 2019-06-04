Seems like Salman Khan is still mad at Priyanka Chopra. The Bollywood superstar who is set to entertain his massive fan following with Bharat which is scheduled to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e. June 5, was quoted saying that Priyanka's decision to quit Bharat was gutsy. He further added that despite knowing that her decision might make him angry, she chose to get married to Nick Jonas and quit Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat.

Despite Bharat actor, Salman Khan’s recent controversial statements on Priyanka Chopra, in an interview he was quoted saying that he has no animosity towards the actor. All the drama between Khan and Chopra began after Quantico star decided to quit his film at the last moment which forced the makers to hire Katrina Kaif. Well, Tiger Zinda Hai actor says that actors leave their husbands for films like Bharat, but feels what she did was the most amazing thing. Khan claims that she really wanted to do this film but she chose to get married to Nick Jonas.

Well, angry Salman Khan was also noted saying that over Bharat, she chose the USA in the Nick of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off to Mrs Jonas as people leave their husbands for opportunities like Bharat. It is a wonderful decision that she got married to Nick Jonas. She did it knowing perhaps that I might get upset, I might not like it or might not work with her, he further added. He further said that despite all the thoughts that may have crossed her mind, she chose to get married to a man instead of this movie, which is a correct, noble and gutsy thing to do.

Talking about Bharat, Salman Khan-starrer also features Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Satish Kaushik and Jackie Shroff. The movie is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series. Bharat is based on the 2014 South Korean melodrama Ode to My Father.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming movie, she will be entertaining her International audience by starring in Michelle Maclaren directorial Cowboy Ninja Vikings which is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 28, this year. Apart from Nick Jonar’s lady love, action movie stars Chris Pratt.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App