How Did Fire Break Out At Salman Khan’s Gym Franchise In Delhi? Here’s What Police Said

Salman Khan Gym Fire: Fire erupted in a gym franchise that works under the fitness name of Salman Khan in Greater Kailash-I, Delhi, late last evening, prompting an urgent alert to the concerned officials of police and fire departments. The fire erupted when there were still people in the building, however, due to immediate evacuation, the situation did not get out of control.

The fire erupted late at night, that is, at about 10:15 pm on 20th August, at the gym situated on the first floor of the M Block Market in Greater Kailash-I. Police came on time at the spot and evacuated the people before the arrival of firefighters. There were no reports of casualties or deaths. However, what could be the cause of the fire in the gym?

What Caused Fire At Salman Khan’s Gym Franchise In Delhi?

As per the police reports, it is believed that a short circuit has caused the fire. Upon receipt of the information, local police officers came at once to the gym and made sure that all the people were evacuated. The fire brigade officers then came to the market to put the fire out.

No casualty or damage occurred from the event. The place was secured once the fire was extinguished and the normalcy returned. While a short circuit is considered to be the suspected cause of the fire for now, it must be viewed as such and not as a confirmed cause until otherwise stated by the authorities.

Is The Greater Kailash Gym Owned By Salman Khan?

Although Salman Khan’s name has been linked with news about the incident, there has been an important clarification by the police. The Greater Kailash-I gym is not actually owned by Salman Khan individually. The gym is a franchise business belonging to the gym chain that is known for the Bollywood actor.

No Injuries Reported In Greater Kailash Gym Fire

It seems that the rapid evacuation was what stopped the situation from being further complicated. The police got to the gymnasium earlier than the fire service and evacuated the people inside, after which the fire was put out by the firefighters. The fire happened in M Block Market, which is one of the commercial centers in Greater Kailash-I. No casualties were reported in spite of the late-night fire.

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