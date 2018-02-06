Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan, who recently won millions of hearts with his phenomenal performance in blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai, has taken the internet by storm after he tweeted that he has found his girl. Salman took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, "Mujhe ladki mil gayi'' after which everyone is speculating that he has finally found the love of his life.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan, who is one of the most eligible bachelors in India, has always been dodging the question about him getting married. The actor, who was last dating Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, is speculated to be dating Iulia Vantur. The Romanian singer is often seen with Salman and his family on many occasions. May it be Arbaaz Khan’s birthday party or a family outing, lulia is always present at all the functions. However, whenever Salman is asked about his marriage plans, the hunk dodges the question and says that he doesn’t have any plans of getting married as he is happily single.

However, the actor took the internet by storm when he tweeted, “Mughe Ladki Mil Gayi” (I have found the girl) on Tuesday. Right after his shocking tweet, social media was filled with mixed reactions. While some were thinking that it is just a joke, some thought that Salman has actually found the love of his life. Whatever reason might be, one thing is for sure that the tweet has surely shaken the internet. Also, many people are speculating that his tweet came after he has probably found a heroine for his next film. However, it still remains a mystery as no official statement has been made.

Mujhe ladki mil gayi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

Salman Khan, who was last seen in blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai, is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film Race 3 which will be released near Eid this year. The film is being helmed by Remo D’Souza and also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah.