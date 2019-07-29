It is Bollywood actor Salman Khan who has advised Kapil Sharma to stay away from controversies, fights, and trouble as Salman is the producer of his show The Kapil Sharma Show.

We all know that Salman Khan is the producer of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. After Kapil’s last show went off-air due to poor ratings, it was Salman Khan who came forward to produce his new show to get Kapil back on the small screen with his amazing comic timing and entertainment.

However, since it is known that Kapil Sharma is controversy’s favorite child and has been in news many times for controversies such as the fight with former co-star Sunil Grover in a flight or the way Kapil abused a journalist after getting drunk, it was very important that this time around Kapil had to stay away from controversies and trouble to keep up a good show and just do what he does best—comedy.

And guess who made sure that this time Kapil stays away from any kind of negative publicity? Well, it’s none other than our own Dabangg Khan Salman Bhai who personally made sure that this time when Kapil’s show is running, nothing goes wrong and he also gave instructions to Kapil Sharma about behaving properly and not getting into any kind of abusive fight with anyone what so ever.

According to media reports, Salman Khan told Kapil Sharma not to do anything stupid this time and guess just like everyone else in the industry, no one wants to upset Bhaijaan or lose a producer like him. Well, maybe that’s why Kapil Sharma is keeping a good distance from trouble and even his show is getting good TRP.

Many Bollywood actors and other celebrity guests have been coming to the show and the numbers are getting higher each day. It’s a piece of good news for all the fans of the amazing comedian-actor Kapil Sharma. Apart from The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan is also the producer of Indian dance television reality show Nach Baliye which also has been topping the TRP charts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App