Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Reveals Why He Pretended To Be Sick, Says Promo Ruined The Point

Salman Khan has cleared the air on the whole issue after a promo of Bigg Boss 20 showed him in extreme pain in the chest area. Now, the actor-producer is out in the open, stating that he has no problem at all with his health and explaining that it was an act just to drive home a message for contestant Qazi Touqeer.

On his Instagram Story, the actor said, “Nothing is wrong with my health with God’s blessing.” He also criticized the editing of the promo, adding that it had changed everything from its original form.

Why Did Salman Khan Pretend To Be Sick On Bigg Boss 20?

This supposed health-related crisis was tied to another case where Qazi was involved in the Bigg Boss 20 house. As told by Salman, Qazi had previously pretended to be ill as a part of an act meant for entertainment purposes. None of the other contestants realized that it was just an act on Qazi’s behalf and thought he was seriously ill.

Salman explained that his performance was done to let Qazi understand the impact that he had caused on others because of his performance. It means that the chest pains were not meant to be a real health-related crisis but rather a bigger part of the discussion between Salman and Qazi. The issue is that the promotional material did not provide that context.

Salman Khan Says Bigg Boss Promo ‘Ruined The Point’

The original promo showed Salman appearing visibly uncomfortable, asking for water and eventually calling for a doctor before lying down on the stage. The footage quickly circulated online, with fans expressing concern about the actor. Salman subsequently said the promo “totally beats the purpose” because viewers were left with the impression that he was genuinely using his health as entertainment.

He also apologised for the way the promo had been cut, adding that he was sorry on behalf of the makers. The show later released a revised promo that provided more context about the exchange with Qazi.

What Happened Between Salman Khan And Qazi?

Qazi had earlier staged a health-related act inside the Bigg Boss house, which reportedly left the other contestants worried because they did not know he was pretending. Salman’s decision to recreate a similar situation was therefore intended as a lesson for Qazi. The host wanted him to understand the difference between using a dramatic act for entertainment and making other people genuinely fear that something is wrong.

The edited promo, however, initially turned the situation into a completely different story.

Salman Khan Also Addresses Trolling

The health scare was not the only major moment involving Salman during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actor also spoke about the constant trolling faced by celebrities over their age, appearance and bodies. At one point, Salman directly addressed those who comment on his looks and challenged them to troll him after seeing him without his usual styling. The episode also saw him speak about the way female actors are targeted over their appearances.

For now, Salman has made it clear that the apparent health crisis shown in the viral Bigg Boss 20 promo was part of the show and that he is not reporting a health problem.