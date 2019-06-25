A criminal complaint has been filed against Salman Khan by journalist Ashok Pandey on June 25 for allegedly snatching his phone during a spat in April of 2019. Read the article to know more.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan cannot seem to stay out of legal trouble with a criminal complaint being filed against the actor on June 25 by journalist Ashok Pandey over an incident that took place in April 2019 wherein the actor snatched Pandey’s phone. The complaint was filed on the grounds of robbery, assault, criminal intimidation and, criminal mischief before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Andheri, Mumbai against the Bharat actor.

Neeraj Gupta and Nisha Arora, the journalist’s lawyers stated that the case has been filed under section 34, 323, 392, 426, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. The actor was reportedly out cycling that morning when Pandey and his fellow cameraperson spotted him. After allegedly asking the actor’s bodyguards for consent, Pandey began to take pictures of the star. This seemingly did not go down well with Salman who snatched the journalist’s phone.

The journalist further claims that the bodyguards also misbehaved with him and his cameraperson. His advocate, Neeraj Gupta went on to say that the Dabangg star cleared all the data from the phone as well. Other reports state that Salman had gestured the journalists to not take any picture.

Pandey claimed that the police did not pay heed to the initial FIR which led the journalist to knock on the Mumbai High Court’s door. The order of the High Court is expected to be announced on July 12.

Salman Khan seems to have a penchant for getting into legal trouble, first with his black buck poaching incident and subsequently with the 2002 hit and run case. The developments of his most recent criminal complaint remain to be seen.

