Highly anticipated movie Bharat that features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has created a lot of curiosity among the fans especially after its teaser release. According to the reports, Bharat features in all six songs, among which 2 songs will centre around Diwali and Holi while others contain romance and tragedy. The movie will hit the silver screens on Eid 2019.

Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan is best known for ruling the film industry for his phenomenal acting skills and outstanding roles. Recently, the actor is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar film Bharat. It is expected that like other movies Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat will also set the industry with fire as the combination of both director and actor has always led to something big. Recently, the teaser of the movie was released which created a lot of buzz on the Internet and received a lot of appreciation for Salman’s multiple roles. Now it seems that Bharat songs will also jazz the industry. As per reports, Bharat features six songs which will reflect the festive seasons.

According to Mumbai Mirror report, the three songs will revolve around Holi, Diwali and a wedding whereas the remaining three will centre around tragedy and romance. The music sitings for the film was started before the film was announced. As per the reports, the film’s crew was spotted in Malta and were seen shooting a romantic song with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif last year. In fact, a still from their Diwali track had also gone viral on social media that time.

Apart from this, recently Katrina Kaif was making news for her absence in the first teaser. Moreover, her looks from the movie is something one cannot miss at all. Bharat is one of the highly anticipated movies and will hit the silver screens on Eid 2019.

