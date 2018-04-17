He is truly an inspiration. He believed in me and made me understand that I should take better care of my body. He is the head coach but I train with his assistant, Prajwal, who’s always with me. Rakesh is Salman’s trainer but monitors the workouts that I do every day, says Bobby Deol who will be sharing the screen with the superstar of Bollywood Salman Khan in Race 3. The Bollywood star even called him an angel and revealed how he helped him out to workout.

Bollywood sensation of 90s Bobby Deol who is gearing up to make a comeback with star-studded movie Race 3 is already roped for 2 more movies Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se and Housefull 4. In an interview with leading daily, the actor was quoted saying, “People always wanted to work with me, but they thought I wasn’t interested. I have been in the industry for so many years. Some of my movies have worked well, while others haven’t. It’s not that I had no hits. I had slowed down and people thought I had lost interest in acting. But now, they know that I’m back. Also, positivity helps a lot. You attract more people and do good work.”

He further added, “My wife would tell me, you should be prepared for everything. Work can come anytime and you need to be ready for it. It was not that my fans weren’t ready to watch me, but I wasn’t paying attention to myself. When I started doing so, I got a call from Salman and Race 3 happened.” He even called the Bollywood superstar Salman the ‘angel who motivated him’. “He is truly an inspiration. He believed in me and made me understand that I should take better care of my body. He is the head coach but I train with his assistant, Prajwal, who’s always with me. Rakesh is Salman’s trainer but monitors the workouts that I do every day,” he added after revealing that he told his personal trainer to work on him.

The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor concluded by saying, “I’m part of films where our characters stand out the most, not just the main star cast. The strategy is to stay fit and people will come to me. I didn’t realise how media has changed and how you have to keep putting yourself more out there. It makes a lot of difference to people who read it. My family and I have always been honest. We say what we have in our hearts.”

