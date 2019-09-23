After Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan is all support for the Mumbai Metro and has decided to launch his upcoming show Bigg Boss 13 at the Andheri Metro station.

This news comes after Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar faced flak on social media for supporting the Mumbai Metro as around 2,700 trees will be cut in Aaray colony of Mumbai for a Metro car shed and fans called Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar irresponsible for supporting the Mumbai Metro as the deforestation of the Aarey forest for the Mumbai Metro will cause climate changes.

Now, with Salman Khan promoting Mumbai Metro through the medium of his upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 13, the question is that like Big B and Akshay Kumar, is Salman Khan not concerned about the cutting down of 2,700 trees in the Aaray colony?

His upcoming show Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial and popular Indian television reality show which will be premiered on September 29 this year. It is one of the most popular reality shows and tops the TRP charts each year. Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 will have a new concept where the finalists will be chosen in 4 weeks itself.

Unlike the previous few seasons, Bigg Boss 13 will only have celebrity contestants and according to speculations, celebs like Aditya Narayan, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Rajpal Yadav, among others are expected to be one of the 16 contestants on the show.

However, the final list will be out on the day of the premiere. There is already a lot of buzz which has been created around Bigg Boss season 13 which will be aired from September 29. Salman Khan has released several videos and promos from the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and now with the launch, the show, as well as Mumbai Metro, will be getting a lot of publicity.

