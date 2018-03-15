In a bizarre incident, a female fan of Salman Khan barged into actor's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai armed with iron skewers. The crazy fan decided to take the extreme step just for the sake to express her love for the Dabangg actor. A few hours later, fire brigades arrived at the location and took control of the situation.

“Salman is my husband”, Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai were echoing with such slogans when a crazy fan of his decided to express her love for the Dabangg actor. Well, we all have a rough idea that Salman fans can go to any extent when it comes to supporting their Bhaijaan. Adding to another such crazy incident, a girl armed with iron skewers entered Salman Khan’s apartment to express her love for Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor. The incident was so bizarre that residents of the building are still trying to get over it.

According to a report in SpotBoyE, a few days ago, a girl with iron skewers entered Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment gates while the security guards were having a break. Before any other guard who could stop her, the girl entered the apartments and knocked at Salman’s door. On her way, she screamed ‘Salman is my husband’. Then, she ran towards the terrace of the building where she started screaming the same slogans. To make it worst the girl was carrying iron skewers and threatened to kill her. A few hours later, fire brigades arrived at the location and stopped the crazy fan from creating a further commotion.

However, Bollywood actors do face a lot of such incidents where filmy fans do crazy things. Some write letters with blood, buy 200 tickets for his film to make it a blockbuster or lurk around his house. In another bizarre incident, one of his fans went on a hunger strike to meet his favourite actor. On his work front, Salman Khan has recently completed the shooting of Race 3 and has started preparing for Bharat.

