The megastar of Bollywood, Salman Khan has been winning hearts with the latest video which has gone viral on social media. Salman Khan is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Race 3 is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat

Bollywood superstar, the heartthrob of the nation and box office king Salman Khan never fails to impress us with the way he looks, carries himself and especially his walk, which is a class apart. Whenever he makes any public appearance fans around him go crazy for just a glimpse or a selfie with the star and Salman Khan being one of the most grounded stars in Bollywood, meets them with utmost grace.

In a recent video of the Sultan of Bollywood which has gone viral on the Internet, the Bhaijaan is looking dapper in a blue casual tee with denim jeans as he walks inside a building for an event! With the paparazzi around him and fans screaming his name, one should see how gracefully Salman Khan greets everyone! He is one of the biggest Bollywood superstars who has given back to back blockbusters and all of them have entered the Rs 300 crore club!

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Race 3 is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. Salman and Zafar have previously worked for Tiger Zinda Hai which was one of the biggest blockbusters of all times! Salman Khan has a crazy, massive and loyal fan base and following across the world which makes him one of the most loved Bollywood actors.

He has also been hosting controversial reality show Bigg Boss for the past 9 years and it is one of the most popular reality TV shows of all time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More