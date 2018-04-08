Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is often compared to his close friend and mentor Salman Khan, has said that the 52-year-old actor is too young to have a biopic made on him. Responding to question that if Varun would essay the megastar if a biopic is made on him, he added that Salman will star in his own biopic.

With a strong fan base and emergence as a leading Bollywood hero, it is often felt that if a biopic is ever made on Salman Khan then nobody else other than Varun Dhawan will be able to do complete justice to his personality. When the October actor, who is quite close to Salman, was asked to comment on the same, Varun stated that Salman is too young to have a biopic made on him. “He is too young to make a biopic on,” he said.

Although, when he was further quipped, Varun added that if the biopic is made then the 52-year-old actor would star in his own biopic. “No, not right now. I think he will star in his own biopic. But in all seriousness, I am just glad he is back.” Speaking about Jodhpur session court’s decision to grant bail to Salman in the Blackbuck poaching case, Varun said, “Everyone is relieved. I said this earlier in a tweet that he and his family really value, respect and believe in the Indian judiciary and they will go about it in the best legal way possible. But as someone, who has a personal relationship with him, I am very very happy that he’s home. I went to meet him yesterday and it feels really good to see him.”

I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. @BeingSalmanKhan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I’m sure he will come out of this stronger. — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 5, 2018

Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and the Race 3 family were amongst the first ones to meet Salman at his residence after he arrived in Mumbai from Jodhpur Central Jail. On the work front, Varun is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘October’ opposite Banita Sandhu. The film will hit the screens on April 13th.

