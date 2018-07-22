Poorna Patel, daughter of politician Praful Patel, recently tied the knot with Industrialist Namit Soni on Saturday, July 21. The wedding also witnessed the presence of several stars from the tinsel town,, who turned the wedding into a star-studded event. From Salman Khan to Jacqueline Fernandez, several Bollywood celebrities were seen being a part of the Poorna Patel and Namit Soni's D-Day.

Poorna Patel, daughter of politician Praful Patel, recently tied the knot with Industrialist Namit Soni on Saturday, July 21. The wedding also witnessed the presence of several stars from the tinsel town,, who turned the wedding into a star-studded event. From Salman Khan to Jacqueline Fernandez, several Bollywood celebrities were seen being a part of the Poorna Patel and Namit Soni’s D-Day. The actors were seen displaying one of the best dresses from their wardrobe and grooving on some of the superhit songs at the wedding. Right from the Sangeet function that took place on Friday, several videos and pictures featuring the stars started doing the rounds on the internet.

While Jacqueline shaked her leg on one of the superhit songs Ek Do Teen from the movie, Baaghi 2, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi dhoni was seen dancing to the beats of Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayege. Jacqueline nailed her look with the a pink floral saree. On the other hand, Sakshi Dhoni was looking adorable in white and pink Manish Malhotra lehenga. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also present during the wedding donning a matching kurta as his wife’s dress.

Other Bollywood actors including Daisy Shah and Nushrat Barucha also performed during the wedding. Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Baruch also performed to Dil Chori from the movie in the wedding. She was joined by television actor Karan Tacker during her performance.

Newly-engaged Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were also seen during the wedding ceremony. While Akash donned a classy purple suit, Shloka attended the wedding party in a shimmery dress. Zahir Khan’s wife and actor Sagarika Ghatke was also present during the wedding. The cator was wearing a beautiful saree paired with an elegant jewelery. Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty chose to donn a yellow classy saree for the event.

