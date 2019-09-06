Mumbai Journalist Ashok Pandey has filed a complaint against Bharat actor Salman Khan for assaulting him. The incident took place on April 24, the Andheri court has ordered an inquiry against the actor. Read on for more details.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently working on his upcoming film Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha and others. The actor has made headlines for many controversies and this time for miss behaving with a journalist. The Andheri court has asked an inquiry against Salman for assaulting a Mumbai journalist. Ashok Pandey, the journalist, went to court after the cops denied to register his complaint against Salman. The incident happened a few months ago when Ashok spotted Salman riding a bicycle and tried to take pictures and videos of him with his consent.

In the complaint, Ashok said the incident took place in the month of April when he saw Salman riding a bicycle and took pictures of him after taking permission from his bodyguards. However, the actor got angry and thrashed him along with his bodyguards. The application also stated that Salman assaulted him, snatched his phone and deleted the videos. Pandey has filed a private complaint in the Andheri court under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 392 (robbery), and 506 (criminal intimidation), section 426 (mischief) and section 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

Later, after the incident, Ashok went to the Mumbai police to file an FIR but they refused and asked him to get a court order for investigation as it was against powerful actor Salman Khan. However, the court agreed to him and now senior inspector Parmeshwar Ganame will look into the case with his team and will submit a report next month.

On the work front, Salman Khan is shooting for Dabangg 3. He was last seen in Bharat along with Katrina Kaif which was released on the occasion of Eid. The movie got positive reviews from fans and collected good amount of money.

