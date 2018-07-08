My baby’s birthday falls on July 16! Salman Khan's cutest baby confess was awwdorable. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were at a press conference of Dabangg Reloaded Tour when the baby incident took place. Tiger Zinda Hai stars are currently on tour in the United States for Dabangg tour.

Salman Khan’s love for Katrina Kaif is not a secret! Their chemistry and unconditional love are often captured by shutterbugs, be them sharing the same coffee mug or Salman Khan praising Kaif’s work. Although, the two parted ways long back but their bond is still as strong as it was a decade ago. Tiger Zinda Hai couple is busy having fun in the Dabangg Reloaded Tour in the United States. Recently, the two were at the press conference where Salman Khan was noted referring Katrina as his baby.

A journalist at the press conference was Katrina’s fan and shared her love for Kaif. She told Bang Bang star that her child’s birthday falls on July 15. To which Salman immediately responded and said that his baby’s birthday falls on July 16 which is Kaif’s birth date. Katrina Kaif’s reaction to his statement was simply awwdorable! Salman took a U-turn and immediately said, “Not this baby, that one.” take a look at the cute video of Katrina and Salman.

Chikni Chameli Katrina Kaif was noted saying that everybody knows about Salman Khan. He is a man who loves to help people as he has a kind heart. The best thing about Khan was that he never treated her in a different way. He has always encouraged her to take a stand, find my own feet and work hard. He always had a belief in her.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan starrer Swag Se Swagat have finally entered the 500 million views club on YouTube. Former star couples made a comeback on screen after 5 years with Tiger Zinda Hai which was a blockbuster. The popular song Swag Se Swagat is an Arabic song which was translated by Mohammad Jad Malak and sung by Brigitte Yaghi, Rabih Baroud.

