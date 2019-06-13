Bharat, the Salman Khan-starrer, was released on Eid 2019 and effortlessly made Rs 41.50 crore on Day 1. If one takes a look at the other blockbuster movies of 2019, Bharat has trumped them all. Here's a look at some of the bigger films of 2019.

Salman Khan-starrer, Bharat, released on Eid has got a bumper opening. Apart from Salman Khan, fans have appreciated Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff’s role in the film. The film collected a record amount of Rs 41.50 crore on its first day. The film shows Salman’s character over time and has been lauded for getting details right. Here’s a list of opening day collections of this year’s big films:

Uri: The Surgical Strike

2019 has been a fabulous year for Bollywood as five movies have already made it to the Rs 100 crore club. The year started with action blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike which released on January 11, 2019, grossed over Rs 336 crore worldwide. Uri: The Surgical Strike opened with a warm response from the audience. The film based on the 2016 surgical strike earned Rs 8.20 crore on the first day.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also released in January and managed to enter Rs 100 crore club as well. A historical movie, based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The film settled with Rs 8.75 crore on its first day.

Gully Boy

Released on Valentine’s Day, February 14, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer won many hearts and managed to earn over Rs 150 crore. With the lead role of an underground rapper, the film saw Ranveer give one of his most energetic performances. It made Rs 18.5 crore on day one.

Total Dhamaal

Total Dhamaal is another blockbuster of the year and raked in Rs 16.50 crore on its opening day. The film is a sequel to the 2011 film Double Dhamaal. The film stars Ajay Devgan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Arshad Warsi. The film was released on February 22, 2019.

Kesari

Based on the Battle of Saragarhi, this epic drama earned Rs 21 crore on its first day. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. The plot of the movie is about the battle between 21 Sikh soldiers and 10,000 Pashtun tribesmen in 1897.

Badla

The mystery crime-thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu opened with a remarkable performance at the box office. The Sujoy Ghosh-directed film earned Rs 5.04 crore on Day 1. The film received a positive review from critics and fans alike and has grossed over Rs 138 crore worldwide.

Kalank

A multi-starrer, the film grossed Rs 21.60 crore on Day 1. However, the film was pretty disappointing and received a negative review from the audience but the hype machine ensured it earned decent money. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Luka Chuppi

The Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer, Luka Chuppi opened at Rs 8.01 crore on Day 1. This romantic comedy movie tells the story of a television reporter who falls in love with a spirited woman. This film has grossed over Rs 126.03 crore worldwide.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App