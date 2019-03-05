Salman Khan Katrina Kaif photo: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are once again coming together for an Ali Abbas Zafar film titled Bharat and Katrina Kaif on Tuesday shared an adorable photo with the heartthrob of the nation!

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan and Bollywood queen Katrina Kaif are one of the hottest on-screen and reel-life couples in Bollywood. We all have seen their steamy chemistry in movies like Maine Pyaar Kyon Kiya, Yuvvraaj, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and now they are all set to get the magic back on the silver screen with their upcoming film Bharat which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the silver screen this year on Eid. Katrina Kaif, who has lately joined photo-sharing app Instagram, shared an adorable photo with the Dabangg Khan of Bollywood and her caption suggests that it is a wrap for Bharat.

Sharing the amazing photo on Instagram, Katrina Kaif thanked Salman Khan, director Ali Abbas Zafar, Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri for making her a part of this inspirational journey and movie. This is the second time when Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar will be coming together for a film and therefore Bharat is one of the most anticipated films of this year and earlier when these three talented celebs came together for Tiger Zinda Hai, it smashed all box office records and the same is being expected from Bharat which will hit the silver screen this year.

