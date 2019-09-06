Katrina Kaif Salman Khan: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan always look together be it on-screen or off-screen, they make a great couple but recently Katrina tagged Salman Khan and calls him a friend for life.

Katrina Kaif Salman Khan: ‘We are just friends’ these sentences many a time are heard in Bollywood and much more used when celebs broke up with each other, and to get rid of the controversy it is the easiest way to use these terms like No Comments or We are friends. Again one more celebrity came up with the same statement, Katrina Kaif recently passed out a comment and calls Salman Khan ‘Just a friend for life’.

In an event, Bharat actress opened up about her relationship with Salman Khan calls him a friend. The diva also stated, that in her tough times, Salman backed her in every possible way. Katrina further added and said Salman is the only person she had trust and rely upon.

Asking about her bond with Salaman Khan, Katrina mentioned the bond as an intuitive relationship. The actress also expressed her love for Salman’s sister Alvira and Arpita, she called them her eight and ninth sisters. Recently Katrina along with her sister Isabelle Kaif was spotted at Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence on the Ganesh Chaturthi eve and together they offered the prayer to Ganapati.

On the professional front, the stunner is currently riding high after the success of Bharat with that she also has many films on her career plate and for the year 2020. The beautiful lass will again spread her magic with her magic films like Suryavanshi, Aditya Dhar’s Film and Raajneeti 2. The diva till now has bagged many awards for her commendable work in the entertainment and many more to go.

