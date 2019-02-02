After launching a record-breaking teaser from their forthcoming film Bharat on YouTube, Salman Khan and crew are all set to drop a new song from the movie soon. Recently, a couple of pictures surfaced on several social media platforms which shows that the crew is working really hard for the song. From the pictures, the song looks like a wedding song. The song is said to have an upbeat rhythm, which will give you the festival feels. Apart from this, Salman Khan-starrer is said to have more festival songs like Holi and Diwali.

Currently, the sources from the sets confirmed that the shoot of a wedding song is taking place as there were a lot of flowers and wedding decoration was used on the set. There are a number of tracks in the movie which features the cast of the film and it is also said to be the second song in the film which includes Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after the one they shot in Malta. Other star casts of the film include Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover.

Also in an Instagram post of Katrina Kaif, she was seen with Vaibhavi Merchant where they were seen shooting for a song. Katrina thanked Vaibhavi Merchant in the post, calling her Masterji and adding “Another one together”. While complimenting her, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor said that she has got respect for her craft and her constant desire to create the best in her work.   

View this post on Instagram

@katrinakaif @beingsalmankhan will be featuring in as many as six tracks in Bharat, according to recent reports, which will be revolving around Indian festivals. As of now, we hear that three songs will be set against the backdrop of Holi, Diwali and a wedding track respectively. These reports suggest that @aliabbaszafar is currently shooting the wedding track with the two actors at a studio in suburban Mumbai. The song is also expected to feature Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh who play integral roles in the film. Reportedly, a different era has been recreated in Film City Studio in Goregaon for a 40 day long schedule wherein a set of Delhi in the 50s and 60s has been erected. Speaking of the track, Ali is expected to be closely working with musicians Vishal – Shekhar and lyricist Irshad Kamil for the album of the film. It is also being said that besides this wedding track, the makers have already shot the Diwali track. Reports have it that the Diwali song was shot in Malta last year which is a romantic number between Katrina & Salman – Bollywood Hungama . . . . . . . . . . #katrinakaif #katrina #katrinakaiffans #isabellekaif #isakaif #isabelle #DishaPatani #kareenakapoor #shahidkapoor #kartikaaryan #shahrukhkhan #salmankhan #akshaykumar #priyankachopra #RanveerSingh #anushkasharma #salman #Bollywood #photography #adityaroykapur #hrithikroshan #actress #bharat #sidharthmalhotra #VarunDhawan #sunnyleone #kritisanon #beingsalmankhan #adityaroykapur #beinghuman

A post shared by K A T R I N A K A I F (@gorgeous_katrina) on

 

The film is said to be an adapted version of the Korean Blockbuster Ode to My Father traces the life of one man. Teaser also included a quote indicating the intention of the film where it said “A Journey Of A Man and a Nation together”, which somewhere tells that Bharat would go across incidents after India’s Independence. The film is said to be a proper Salman Khan entertainment.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 