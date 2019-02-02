Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were recently seen shooting a new wedding song for the most awaited and their upcoming film Bharat. Official teaser of the film was recently launched and has made a rocking impression on the audience as it has already crossed the mark of 35million views on YouTube. Fans are loving the teaser and are eagerly waiting for the movie to release. More festive songs are there in the movie which no-doubt are going to top the Blockbuster list.

After launching a record-breaking teaser from their forthcoming film Bharat on YouTube, Salman Khan and crew are all set to drop a new song from the movie soon. Recently, a couple of pictures surfaced on several social media platforms which shows that the crew is working really hard for the song. From the pictures, the song looks like a wedding song. The song is said to have an upbeat rhythm, which will give you the festival feels. Apart from this, Salman Khan-starrer is said to have more festival songs like Holi and Diwali.

Currently, the sources from the sets confirmed that the shoot of a wedding song is taking place as there were a lot of flowers and wedding decoration was used on the set. There are a number of tracks in the movie which features the cast of the film and it is also said to be the second song in the film which includes Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after the one they shot in Malta. Other star casts of the film include Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover.

Also in an Instagram post of Katrina Kaif, she was seen with Vaibhavi Merchant where they were seen shooting for a song. Katrina thanked Vaibhavi Merchant in the post, calling her Masterji and adding “Another one together”. While complimenting her, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor said that she has got respect for her craft and her constant desire to create the best in her work.

The film is said to be an adapted version of the Korean Blockbuster Ode to My Father traces the life of one man. Teaser also included a quote indicating the intention of the film where it said “A Journey Of A Man and a Nation together”, which somewhere tells that Bharat would go across incidents after India’s Independence. The film is said to be a proper Salman Khan entertainment.

