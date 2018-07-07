Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Swag Se Swagat from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai has become the first song hit 500 million views on YouTube. Khan and Kaif's song is actually an Arabic version which was translated by Mohammad Jad Malak and sung by Brigitte Yaghi, Rabih Baroud. The song was composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani.

Star couple Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s famous song Swag Se Swagat has reached 500 million views on YouTube. Khan and Kaif’s chemistry won our hearts long back when it the song was uploaded on YouTube. Former lovebirds made a comeback on the screen after 5 years with Tiger Zinda Hai song which crossed over 1 million likes on YouTube within 24 hours. Vishal and Shekhar’s composition with catchy lyrics was shot in Greece. Dancers from Greece, France, Trinidad and Tobago were a part of the partyholic song.

The director of Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar was noted saying that the song is a blockbuster in India and is shot in the Middle East. Our focus was also to connect to the audience of the Middle East as the movie was based on the issues that affect the region. Swag se Swagat is the Arabic version which was translated by Mohammad Jad Malak and sung by Brigitte Yaghi, Rabih Baroud.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Tiger Zinda Hai stars Sajjad Delafrooz, Paresh Rawal, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Neha Hinge, Anant Vidhaat Sharma, Anupriya Goenka, Anjana Om Kashyap, Siddhartha Basu, Kashmira Irani and Girish Karnad. Released on December 22 2017, Tiger Zinda Hai star is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. One of the most expensive Indian film, the movie collected over 34 crore on the first day of its release.

