Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited film Bharat's shooting has finally ended and now the ball is in the court of the editing team. Recently, the director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar, took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement regarding the wrap-up.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film Bharat’s shooting comes to an end. Recently the director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar took to his official Twitter handle to share the news of the wrap-up. He quoted saying that now it is time to commence the work of the editing room. Bharat is a Hindi drama film which is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Salman Khan, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit. The movie is set to release on the occasion of Eid on June 5, 2019. The movie is shot in various locations like Malta, Punjab, Delhi, Abu Dhabi and Spain. The film is one of the most awaited films as it features the most adorable Jodi of the industry Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film also includes Sunit Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani in significant roles.

It seems that all the actors of the film are very much excited about the film and recently Katrina took to her official Instagram to share certain glimpses of her looks in the film. In the picture, she is looking alluring dressed in a orange saree. With soft curls, small bindi and cut sleeve blouse, the actor kill the Internet with her looks. In just a few hours of the upload, the photo garnered more than 1 million likes which proves that her fans are very much curious about the film. Meanwhile, the producer of the film, Atul Agnihotri also shared a small video on Instagram which features the lead actor Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. In the video, all of the actors announce about the wrap of the film with an ear to ear smiles on their faces.

