Bharat is among the highly-anticipated films of the year so far, which will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. Just before few days of its release, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film has found itself in troubled waters as a petition has been filed against the film in Delhi High Court for hurting the patriotic feelings requesting in the change of title. As per the petitioner, the title of the film violates Section 3 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) act.

Reports revealed that the name Bharat cannot be used for any commercial or professional aspect. Not only this, the PIL doesn’t end at the change in title, it also demands a particular dialogue to be removed where Salman Khan compares himself with the name of the country in the trailer of the film. Though the dialogue left an ever-lasting impact on the audience, the petitioner says that it hurts the Indian sentiments and should be removed.

This last-minute trouble may or may not affect the release of the film and it will be interesting to see what the Delhi High Court decides for the issue.

Bharat is predicted to be the biggest film of the year in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s career. It is an official remake of the 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. Apart from Salman and Katrina, it also features Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in supporting roles. It is expected that the film will earn Rs 40 crore on its opening day.

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is much excited about the film and is leaving no stone unturned with his team to promote the film. Meanwhile, it is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Salman Khan, Alvira Khan under the banners of Reel Life Productions, T-series and Salman Khan Films.

