A stunning sketch of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif made by a fan is winning the Internet and has gone viral on social media.

A die-hard fan of Salman Khan made a stunning sketch of Salman and Katrina Kaif and the video has gone viral on social media and has been winning the Internet! In the video, which was shared by one of Salman Khan’s fan clubs, we see his fan drawing a sketch of Salman and Katrina which is inspired from a still from their latest movie Bharat.

Looks like this fan is totally in love with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s work in Bharat and his video has gone viral all over! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s latest Bollywood movie Bharat is performing exceptionally well at the box office.

The film has already made Rs 159 crore at the box office and is still enjoying a successful run. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have starred in many movies such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by fans and they have always delivered blockbusters when they work together.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s sizzling chemistry in Bharat was adored by fans. While Salman Khan will be next seen in Dabangg 3 which is being helmed by Prabhu Deva, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty.

Salman Khan will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next titled Inshallah co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film will release on Eid 2020. Salman Khan will soon begin shooting for Kick 2 as well.

