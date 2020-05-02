Directed by Rohit Nayyar, bankrolled by Salman Khan and written by Raaj Shaandilya, Bulbul Marriage Hall will star Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Daisy Shah and Sunil Grover.

Actor Salman Khan might be in self-isolation at his Panvel farmhouse during coronavirus lockdown but that cannot stop him from finding new ways to keep his fans entertained. After releasing a song titled Pyaar Karona, the actor is now working on a film titled Bulbul Marriage Hall, which will be bankrolled under his production banner Salman Khan Films. Bulbul Marriage Hall will be a romantic comedy that will revolve around two couples in Uttar Pradesh.

For Bulbul Marriage Hall, Salman Khan has reportedly roped in real life couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda as one of the lead couples. The real life couple will play a reel life couple once again on the silver screen after Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti. Reports say that the second pair to feature in the film will be Daisy Shah and Sunil Grover.

Rohit Nayyar will direct the film. Director Raaj Shaandilyaa, who penned and directed Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl, will write the script of Bulbul Marriage Hall. On roping in Raaj Shaandilyaa as the writer of the film, a source close to the film unit said that Salman Khan knows Raaj since the days of Comedy Circus. The team felt that he would be apt for the film since he belongs to Uttar Pradesh and can bring the UP flavour into the story.

Speaking about Salman Khan’s upcoming projects, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film Radhe, co-starring Disha Patani. Another film on cards for Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, opposite Pooja Hegde.

