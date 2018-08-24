Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bharat in Malta, is breaking the internet with his latest shirtless photo. In the photo, Salman can be seen enjoying a picturesque view from an infinity pool in Malta.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the hottest stars of B’town and makes the fans go gaga every time the superstar goes shirtless on-screen. As the actor currently shoots for his upcoming film Bharat in Malta, he took to his official Instagram account on Thursday night to share a jaw-dropping photo that is breaking the Internet. In the photo, the handsome hunk can be seen sending his fans in a meltdown as he faces his back towards the camera and enjoying a picturesque view at an infinity pool.

As soon as the photo was posted, the netizens could not keep calm and flooded the photo with likes and comments reflecting the star power of Salman Khan and his massive fan base. Before this, Salman Khan shared a video in which he could be seen visiting a tourist place with his mother and captioned the video as ‘Yeh Bandhan To Pyaar Ka Bandhan Hai’ along with an adorable photo in which the duo can be seen posing smiling ear to ear.

#Paani A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 23, 2018 at 8:50am PDT

Along with promoting the upcoming film Loveratri which stars Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, the actor is shooting for Bharat with Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Tabu. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit, Bharat will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid in 2019.

With the love of my life . A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 12, 2018 at 12:29am PDT

