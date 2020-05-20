Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reportedly made a quick visit to his house in Mumbai on Tuesday after spending his lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse. According to the reports, Salman Khan took all the necessary precautions and went to his Galaxy apartments in Bandra to check on his parents. Reportedly, Salman Khan stayed in Mumbai for a few hours and returned back to his farmhouse. Moreover, he also took all the permissions before visiting his apartment in Bandra.

Before lockdown, Salman Khan along with his sister Arpita her husband Aayush Sharma, nephew Nirvaan Khan, actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa arrived at his farmhouse to discuss his upcoming project when the lockdown got imposed. Moreover, the actor also appeared in several public safety videos and released two videos in the last 2 months. One of them also featured Jacqueline Fernandez titled Tere Bina.

Salman Khan has also provided rations to 1000 local families and has also worked with his team to help 30,000 daily wage workers in the film industry, who are among the most affected by the lockdown and this pandemic. Earlier, in a video. Salman Khan also compared his farmhouse with Bigg Boss house and said that the best thing is no one is getting eliminated.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in PrabhuDeva’s film Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha. Moreover, he is also gearing up for his film slike Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai featuring Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani in leads.

