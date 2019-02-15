Salman Khan shirtless photo: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is giving everyone major fitness goals with his latest Instagram post. In the photo shared by Salman Khan, the actor can be seen working out in his gym in a shirtless avatar. After his last release Race 3, the actor is gearing up for his Eid release Bharat.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is currently gearing up for his much-anticipated release Bharat, is making many go weak in the knees with his latest photo. As a perfect treat for his fans on Valentine’s Day weekend, the Bollywood megastar recently took to his official Instagram account to share a shirtless photo. Glistening in the dark, Salman looks fit and fierce as he looks right into the mirror while working out in the gym.

Sharing the photo on his official Instagram account, Salman captioned the photo as his state of mind, i.e Being real strong. In just no time, the photo has already garnered 1, 063, 094 likes and the count of likes is increasing every passing second. With this, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with praises complimenting his buffed up body.

Slated to hit the screens on the occasion of Eid 2019, Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to raise excitement for his upcoming film Bharat. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan, Bharat also stars actors like Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Tabu.

To raise excitement for the film, the actor had released the first teaser of the film on Republic Day 2019. In the teaser, Salman Khan can be seen sporting 6 different looks, raising excitement among the audience.

Take a look at Bharat’s teaser here:

