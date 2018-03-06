Good news for all the Salman Khan fans and aspiring Bollywood actors, as the superstar is offering a role in Bollywood through his mobile application Being In Touch. The actor revealed that he is currently looking for a female star that can feature in his upcoming film and all the applications will be shortlisted by casting director Mukesh Chhabra. On a Twitter conversation, Mukesh revealed that Loveratri's leading lady Warina Hussain was also selected through the Being In Touch app.

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has proved to be an acting godfather to a lot of debutants in the Hindi film industry. From Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez to Katrina Kaif, these are just some names that paved their way to the path of success and fame with the star. Taking his fans by a huge surprise, Salman shared a one-minute video on his mobile application titled ‘Being In Touch’ where he revealed that he is looking for a female star that can feature in his upcoming film.

“Today I feel like doing something for you all. Didn’t understand? I will tell you. So, there is a special gift for the family of application BeingInTouch… The gift is that there is a special audition section in the application. You all are very talented… Someone is either a dancer, singer or an actor. So bring this talent forward by putting up a profile and a video link on the application,” he said. Salman further revealed that the applications would be shortlisted by casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Also Read: Race 3: Salman Khan to take Dubai’s richest kid’s Ferrari out for a run?

After the video was released on the app, casting Director Mukesh Chhabra tweeted Salman: “Thank you @beingsalmankhan Bhai for helping me find @warina_Hussain for #Loveratri thru the #BeingInTouch app . To which, Salman replied, “. @CastingChhabra this is just the beginning . Abhi aur bahut log hume dhundne hai thru the #BeingInTouch app . Toh beingintouch download Kiya ki nahi : http://bit.ly/BeingInTouch .” For the uninitiated, Warina Hussain will be starring opposite Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the upcoming film Loveratri, which has been produced by Salman Khan’s production house.

. @CastingChhabra this is just the beginning . Abhi aur bahut log hume dhundne hai thru the #BeingInTouch app . Toh beingintouch download Kiya ki nahi : https://t.co/bfKZmyAHox https://t.co/jtYdAaVTP5 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 6, 2018

Also Read: Rejoice! Jacqueline Fernandez will be working with Salman Khan in Kick 2

Also Read: ‘One day at a time…’ says Arjun Kapoor as he finally speaks up after Sridevi’s demise

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App