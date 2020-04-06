Salman Khan on COVID-19: Actor Salman Khan shares a video with nephew Nirvan Khan that holds a strong message in it. He said, sometimes fearing of something is good, as it also saves others life too. Stop being brave and stay indoors.

Salman Khan on COVID-19: By looking at the growing numbers of infected coronavirus cases is scary. Staying at home is the way to combat the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, all the Bollywood celebs are urging their fans to stay home and stay indoors. Now, actor Salman Khan released a video with nephew Nirvan Khan– appealing to his fans, that it’s not the correct time to act brave, as the situation is critical.

The actor said, he is proudly confessing his fear, and sometimes its good to be scared, as the current situation demands it. So, the dialogue ‘Jo Dar Gya Vo Margya’ doesn’t apply here, as this is the only way to save ourselves and others too. So, stay safe and indoors. Nirvan added by staying indoor we can break the spreading cycle of the virus, so there is no point to act brave here.

Salman further said its been 3 weeks he and his nephew have not seen their father. The place from where the video was released, the actor said, they came here for a few days but now stuck here.

Meanwhile, the actor also came forward to help the breadwinners of the Bollywood industry, by depositing money into their bank accounts. He announced to help 25,000 daily wage workers as they are the ones whose life has been severely affected, as shooting has been suspended for a while, amid coronavirus outbreak.

Talking about the current infected cases in India, 4000 marks has been crossed, the number is multiplying rapidly, the total number is 4067 with 693 new cases, the death toll rose to 109 while 291 people have recovered.

