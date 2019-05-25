It seems that after so many months of Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat, Salman Khan is still upset with the actor and recently revealed his views in an interview. On being asked about the actor's exit, he revealed that many actors dropped everything for this dream project Bharat and Priyanka Chopra chose to get married over the film which could have been the biggest film of her career.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is among the most talented and hardworking actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles in the films. Starting from Tubelight, Sultan to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the actor is always up with an interesting story and never misses a chance of justifying his character in the film and conquering hearts with his roles. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bharat with Katrina Kaif. The film is hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019, and is much excited about the film. Just before 10 days prior to the release, the actor opened up about Priyanka Chopra’s exit from the film.

Last year, when Ali Abbas Zafar was supposed to start with the shoot of the film, Priyanka Chopra, who was supposed to play the female lead, took an exit from the project because of her wedding with Nick Jonas. Post to which, the director of the film finalized Katrina Kaif in Priyanka Chopra’s role.

Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed his emotions and said that he feels that Priyanka Chopra could help Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to promote the film since she loved the script. After this, the actor didn’t stop and further said that while many actors cancelled other plans for this dream project, Priyanka left the project for her wedding.

Salman Khan also revealed that this could be the biggest film of her life, she dumped the project in order to get married. It seems that the actor is still upset with Priyanka Chopra regarding her exit from the film. Though he is happy working with Katrina, he is also uneasy about the fact related to Priyanka Chopra.

Bharat is one of the highly-anticipated films, which is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Tabu in supporting roles. Meanwhile, actor Sunil Grover will also appear in the film in the role of Salman Khan’s friend. Moreover, Nora Fatehi will also appear in the film and will play the role of Sunil’s love interest.

