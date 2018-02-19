Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be seen doing a special number Nain Phisal Gaye in the upcoming comedy film Welcome To New York which features Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani has reportedly replaced Arijit Singh by Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Seems like all is still not well between Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan and singer Arijit Singh after it was reported that the two were in a feud after Salman made Rahat Fateh Ali Khan re-record a new version of Jag Ghoomeya song that was originally sung by Arijit in the megastar’s blockbuster film Sultan, as according to latest media reports, the Dabangg actor has once again replaced Arijit by Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for a song from Sonakshi Sinha’s Welcome To New York, a film which also stars Salman Khan in a cameo.

It was in 2016 when reports came that Salman Khan felt insulted by something Arijit had said at an awards’ function after which Salman replaced his song by making Rahat Fateh Ali Khan re-record it for his sports drama Sultan. After the entire controversy, Arijit made an official apology on social media site Facebook asking the actor to forgive him and wrote, “Please do not remove the song that I sang for you in Sultan… I want to retire with at least one song of you keeping in my library. Please do not take away this feeling.” However, he later deleted the post.

Welcome To New York is an upcoming Comedy film which is helmed by Chakri Toleti and produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, respectively. Welcome To New York features Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani. The much-awaited film is slated to release on 23 February 2018. Although Salman Khan is not playing a prominent role in the film, he will be seen doing a special number Nain Phisal Gaye in the movie.