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Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan Opens Up About Jail Days On ‘Alliance’, Recalls Crowded Cells And Difficult Living Conditions

Salman Khan Opens Up About Jail Days On ‘Alliance’, Recalls Crowded Cells And Difficult Living Conditions

Salman Khan made a candid appearance on Alliance to support his brother Sohail Khan, where he opened up about his past jail experiences and recalled the cramped and difficult conditions he encountered during his time in custody.

Salman Khan (Photo: X)
Salman Khan (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 15:37 IST

Salman Khan is known for keeping his personal life away from the spotlight, but the actor recently offered a rare glimpse into one of the more difficult chapters of his past. Salman entered the Alliance house to support his brother Sohail Khan, who is currently competing on the reality show, and ended up reflecting on his experiences in jail. In a newly released promo, Salman spoke about the stark conditions he encountered during his previous periods in custody, describing overcrowded cells, limited facilities and the lack of privacy.

Salman Khan Recalls His Experience Inside Jail

While speaking to the contestants, Salman recalled being held in a cramped space where dozens of people were housed together. He also spoke about the basic sanitation facilities and the uncomfortable conditions inside. The actor has spent time in custody on multiple occasions, primarily in connection with the 1998 blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases. His legal troubles over the years have remained one of the most widely discussed aspects of his public life.

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Salman had also spoken about his jail experiences in a 2008 interview with Koel Puri. At the time, he described himself as relatively calm during his time behind bars, while admitting that access to basic bathroom facilities was one of his biggest concerns.

Watch The Video Here

Sohail Khan Makes Emotional Confession On Alliance

Salman’s appearance comes after Sohail made a deeply personal revelation on Alliance. The actor recalled being sexually harassed as a child and said he kept the experience to himself for years before eventually opening up to his father.

Sohail explained that the incident left him feeling embarrassed despite knowing that he was not responsible. He said the experience shaped how he talks to his own children about sharing difficult experiences and seeking help.

About Alliance

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a reality competition series streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show brings together celebrities from entertainment, digital content and sports, placing them through physical and mental challenges while testing their ability to build alliances and survive the competition.

With Sohail’s emotional confession and Salman’s unexpected appearance, the latest episodes have added a more personal dimension to the reality show’s high-pressure format.

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Salman Khan Opens Up About Jail Days On ‘Alliance’, Recalls Crowded Cells And Difficult Living Conditions
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Salman Khan Opens Up About Jail Days On ‘Alliance’, Recalls Crowded Cells And Difficult Living Conditions

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Salman Khan Opens Up About Jail Days On ‘Alliance’, Recalls Crowded Cells And Difficult Living Conditions
Salman Khan Opens Up About Jail Days On ‘Alliance’, Recalls Crowded Cells And Difficult Living Conditions
Salman Khan Opens Up About Jail Days On ‘Alliance’, Recalls Crowded Cells And Difficult Living Conditions
Salman Khan Opens Up About Jail Days On ‘Alliance’, Recalls Crowded Cells And Difficult Living Conditions

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