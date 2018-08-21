It has been five days since the country lost a great leader, prolific writer and a profound orator like Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Well, we all know that there is no exact time to remember a loved one who has passed away but the fact did not cross tweeple’s mind as they started trolling actor Salman Khan when he posted a tweet in former BJP leader’s memory. In his tweet, he expressed his grief over the fact that the country has lost an exceptional human being like Atal Ji. However, the actor has not even thought that some of his followers will troll him for this.
Briefly, Salman paid his homage to former leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee through his Twitter handle. Following his tweet, a few followers started trolling him. They were seen asking the actor that what made him take so long to express his grief over the great leader’s death.
Here take a look at the series of tweets:
Surprisingly, it is not the first time that the actor was trolled on social media. Earlier, the social media took on him following the release of Race 3. However, the troll did not seem to affect Bajrangi Bhaijaan, who claimed that Race 3 was a hit for him.
Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Bharat, which grabbed headlines after Priyanka Chopra quit the movie just a few days before her shooting schedule. However, it did not stop the makers to continue the shoot.
His upcoming film Bharat will also bring other stars like Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patni together. Earlier on the occassion of Independence Day, the makers of the movie dropped the teaser of Bharat.
