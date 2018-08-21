Salman Khan recently posted a tweet in the memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee which landed the actor into troll zone. It has been five days since the country lost the noble politician. While Salman thought of paying a little tribute to the former leader, Tweeple asked the actor why he took so long to express his grief over the matter.

Briefly, Salman paid his homage to former leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee through his Twitter handle. Following his tweet, a few followers started trolling him. They were seen asking the actor that what made him take so long to express his grief over the great leader’s death.

Here take a look at the series of tweets:

Truly a sad feeing to have lost a great leader, noble politician, orator and an exceptional human being like Atal ji . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 21, 2018

Bhai ab yaad aa rai hai…itno dino se kya gaanja marke so rahe the😂😂 — Avi Kaushik (@avi_kaushik4) August 21, 2018

Bahot dino baad yaad aai sir !! — V i s h a l 🇮🇳 (@vsurywanshi87) August 21, 2018

Tiger so raha tha 😂😂 — Richa Singh (@Richatriya) August 21, 2018

Were u in obtundation from 16-21 aug?? — arijit sinha (@arijitpinnacle) August 21, 2018

3 day blackouts. defo on crack — Saurabh🍍 (@p9apple_xpress) August 21, 2018

Bhai feeing nahi feeling hota hai correct krlo english 😥 — SHAH KI FARHA (@SRKsFARHA) August 21, 2018

Jab jaago tab savera? — Am I Write? (@WordsSlay) August 21, 2018

Surprisingly, it is not the first time that the actor was trolled on social media. Earlier, the social media took on him following the release of Race 3. However, the troll did not seem to affect Bajrangi Bhaijaan, who claimed that Race 3 was a hit for him.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Bharat, which grabbed headlines after Priyanka Chopra quit the movie just a few days before her shooting schedule. However, it did not stop the makers to continue the shoot.

His upcoming film Bharat will also bring other stars like Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patni together. Earlier on the occassion of Independence Day, the makers of the movie dropped the teaser of Bharat.

