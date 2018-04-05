Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case has a lot of money riding on him. Salman, who was busy shooting for Remo D’Souza’s action-thriller Race 3, was also to start working on other projects like Dabangg 3, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and Kick 2 and television reality show Dus Ka Dum. If he gets sentenced for a long period of time, the money riding on him will go for a toss.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case while the court let off others actors in the 1998 case — Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre. It is definitely a huge setback for the Tiger Zinda Hai actor as well as for many Bollywood directors and producers as a huge amount of money riding on the star. Salman, who was busy shooting for Remo D’Souza’s action-thriller Race 3, was also to start working on other projects like Dabangg 3, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and Kick 2 and television reality show Dus Ka Dum. The actor is also endorsed by 10 brands.

With so many movies in his kitty, there were definitely crore of rupees riding on the star. Race 3 needs to be promoted and advertised, Salman is not only acting in the film, and he is also a co-producer. The film’s estimated budget is over Rs 100 crore and it is expected to do massive business at the box office when it comes out this Eid. On the other hand, a lot is riding on Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat, an official remake of Korean film, Ode to My Father, the film is mounted on a lavish scale and the film is in pre-production and the work started on Bharat in February.

Salman Khan is also going to make a comeback on the small screen as the actor is returning to the small screen with his popular game show Dus Ka Dum. Sony Entertainment Television channel has already released the promo material and Salman has shot for teasers etc for the show too. This is supposed to be Salman’s answer to KBC. If he gets sentenced to a long period of time, the money riding on him will go for a toss.

