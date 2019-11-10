Salman Khan trends on twitter for being the best host in the show Bigg Boss 13 and his fans are showering love for him on the social media platform, here's how he maintains himself as the most influential person in the show.

Salman Khan, the bhaijan of Bollywood and the one true love of all of his fans. He is not only famous for his blockbuster films but is also famous for his hosting skills as he has been hosting the Bigg Boss show from past 10 years and is pretty good at it as his fans love him a lot and he takes decision always by going through the matter and not just by crook.

This time, Salman’s friends are making him trend on twitter as he is the best hist of the show Bigg Boss and last night he took some major decision on weekend ka vaar and stand straight for the rights of the contestants and made them understand about things going in the house and how people outside the house are reacting on them.

Though Salman Khan has been a part of a number of controversies and holds a bad reputation because of his past career when it comes about a social cause he always tops the list and is the one star who is always there for needy people.

Salman Khan is indeed an influential person and always convince people through his convincing power as he never takes the decision by listening to the one-sided story but takes the decision by taking the public opinion and makes the contestants feel comfortable in the house. Salman is the one who goes through all the case and then comes to the conclusion, that is what makes him the best host.

Salman Khan is all set for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 which will mark the third film in the Dabangg franchise and he will mark his upcoming film with the debut of Saiee Manjrekar, who is all set to play the role of Salman’s college interest and Sonakshi Sinha will be marking the lead role in the film. The film is all set to release on December 20, 2019.

