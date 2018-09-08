Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is currently working on his upcoming film Bharat, has stated that Priyanka Chopra had called his sister Arpita Khan 1000 times for Bharat. Stating that she is really keen on working with Salman, Priyanka had apparently also contacted Bharat's director Ali Abbas Zafar for a role in the film.

Ever since Priyanka Chopra walked out of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat, several reports have suggested that all is not well between the two actors. After tactfully dodging the questions for a long while, Bharat actor broke his silence on the same in the latest interview with a leading daily and stated that Priyanka had contacted his sister Arpita Khan thousand times for the role.

Making some shocking revelations in the interview, Salman said that exiting Bharat would have a very difficult decision for her as she was really keen on working in the project and called Arpita thousand times saying that she wants to work with Salman. With this, she also called Bharat’s director Ali Abbas Zafar to see if he can get her role in the film.

Speaking about how Salman and rest of the team were devastated after knowing Priyanka’s decision, Salman said to DNA that she had a genuine problem at that time. Although they wished she had told them about it slightly earlier. Adding that he was also ready to change the shooting dates for her, Salman said that he had told her that if she is getting engaged then what is the need to exit the project. However, she reinstated that she wants to get married. When Salman stated that they will work out the dates, Priyanka made it very clear that she does not want to be a part of the film.

Talking about the same, he stated that not doing the film could have been because of the wedding or her unwillingness to work with him or in Bollywood. Speaking about casting Katrina for the role. Salman had earlier told Mid-Day that she was their first choice for the film but since Priyanka stated that she wants to do Bharat, they considered her.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on the occasion of Eid in 2019.

